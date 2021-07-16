WashPost: Biden Tapping Jane Hartley as Ambassador to Britain

President Joe Biden will nominate Jane Hartley, a former ambassador to France, to serve as ambassador to Britain, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment.

The role is considered one of the most prestigious ambassador postings for a U.S. president to fill.

Hartley was a campaign bundler for former President Barack Obama, raising more than $500,000 for his reelection bid in 2012.