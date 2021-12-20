Pelosi: House Prepared to Recognize Anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

A letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Democrats addresses plans for commemorating the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio posted Monday on Twitter.

Pelosi, D-Calif., mentioned that ''preparations are underway for a full program of events,'' including historians' perspectives, member reflections and an evening vigil.

''In order for us to fully prepare for Member involvement in this solemn observance, it is necessary to know how many Members will be in Washington on Jan. 6,'' Pelosi wrote. ''If you will be in Washington on Jan. 6, please email my office.''

''Already, preparations are underway for a full program of events, including a discussion among historians about the narrative of that day; an opportunity for Members to share their experiences and reflections from that day; and a prayerful vigil in the evening,'' the speaker added.

The news follows the House Jan. 6 committee and its subpoenas of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, political consultant Roger Stone, conservative lawyer John Eastman, and others, according to CNN.

Bannon, who defied the subpoena, was indicted Nov. 12 on a charge of contempt of Congress.

''Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law,'' Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press release. ''Today's charges reflect the department's steadfast commitment to these principles.''