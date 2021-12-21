Michael Flynn Sues Jan. 6 Committee Over Phone Records Subpoena

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the House select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack over a subpoena issued for his phone records on the date of the event, CNN reported.

The suit, filed in Florida, argued that the House subpoena was too broad and punished him for constitutionally protected speech, according to Reuters.

''Without intervention by this Court, General Flynn faces the harm of being irreparably and illegally coerced to produce information and testimony in violation of the law and his constitutional rights,'' the lawsuit stated.

Flynn's lawsuit is the eighth court challenge of the committee's demands, according to CNN.

The select committee issued the subpoena Flynn is challenging on Nov. 8. Five others were also targeted the same day over their proximity to former President Donald Trump and election skepticism.

Notable subpoenas issued by the committee on Nov. 8 were those of Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, former senior campaign adviser Jason Miller and conservative lawyer John Eastman. All three were asked to supply the committee with documents by Nov. 23, CNN reported last month.

''In the days before the January 6th attack, the former President's closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes,'' Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement.

''The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all.''