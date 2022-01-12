×
House Panel Seeks Testimony From GOP Leader McCarthy on Jan. 6 Attack

(AP)

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 03:57 PM

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Wednesday asked House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily answer questions about former President Donald Trump's actions on the day of the riots.

Reports suggest he had communication with Trump that day.

On Tuesday, it was learned that former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik has agreed to a voluntary interview with the panel.

Kerik was involved in obtaining space for the Trump team's "war room" at the Willard Hotel and has told The Washington Post he billed the campaign over $55,000 for rooms for Trump's legal team and $10,000 in travel expenses. He also was reportedly behind efforts looking into campaign fraud.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


