Targeting of Both Parties Complicates Political Narratives in J6 Pipe-Bomb Case

Federal prosecutors say a Virginia man accused of planting explosive devices outside the Republican and Democrat party headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021, targeted both parties equally — a finding that undercuts several political narratives that followed the events of Jan. 6.

A federal complaint with accompanying affidavit, filed in Washington, identifies Brian J. Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Virginia, as the suspect.

The filing states that each device contained galvanized pipes, steel wool, wiring, 9-volt batteries, kitchen timers, and black powder, which technicians later rendered safe.

According to investigators, surveillance footage captured the same hooded individual placing each device within a short window of time, with the suspect wearing a face mask, gloves, a backpack, dark clothing, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes.

Agents said the person moved between the two locations on foot and appeared to act alone.

Prosecutors say the targeting of both party headquarters is central to understanding the incident.

Over the past three years, political figures have repeatedly assigned ideological motives to the bombs despite the lack of confirmed findings, with Democrats such as Sen. Adam Schiff of California saying in a March 2021 House hearing broadcast by C-SPAN that the devices appeared intended to "draw law enforcement away" from the Capitol.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney said during the Jan. 6 Committee's July 2022 hearing, as shown in the committee's released transcript and video, that the bombs were planted to "increase pressure on Congress" by stretching police resources.

Some Republicans pushed competing theories, including commentators on Fox News who suggested on Jan. 19, 2021, in segments archived by the network that the Democratic National Committee device might have been planted by "left-wing agitators."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., also told The Washington Examiner on Feb. 11, 2021, that the bombs' timing raised questions about whether they were intended to "paint a political narrative" about Trump supporters.

None of those claims have been substantiated, and FBI Assistant Director Steven D'Antuono said in a Jan. 4, 2022 briefing released by the bureau that investigators had not determined a political motive and were "keeping all options open."

The dual placement at both political party headquarters undercuts early arguments that the explosives were intended to support or oppose a single party.

Some law-enforcement officials and a House committee report have suggested the devices may have been intended as diversionary tactics, with the Jan. 6 Committee's final report on the Government Publishing Office website stating they "appeared designed to distract" law enforcement.

The report also noted that investigators have not resolved the bomber's motive.

Federal investigators do not allege any articulated motive in the complaint, stating only that the suspect transported and placed explosive devices in violation of federal law.

Cell-site analysis shows a device associated with Cole connecting repeatedly to towers near the Republican National Committee and the DNC between 7:39 p.m. and 8:24 p.m.

Investigators also linked a 2017 Nissan Sentra registered to Cole to the area shortly before the first sighting of the suspect.

Retail records from Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, and Micro Center in northern Virginia document Cole's purchases of items resembling those used in the devices.

The FBI recovered undetonated components consistent with the materials described in the complaint.

Agents said the timers were set to activate on Jan. 6, though officials have not claimed the devices were capable of detonating as configured.

Cole faces charges for transporting explosives with the intent to injure or intimidate and for attempting to damage property used in interstate commerce, and a magistrate judge has approved the complaint.

Lawmakers say the bipartisan nature of the targets has renewed focus on how political interpretations of Jan. 6 have often overshadowed unresolved details of the investigation.