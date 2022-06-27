Jan. 6 Panel Schedules Tuesday Hearing, Cites New Evidence

The House Jan. 6 committee announced Monday on Twitter that it would convene the next day after "recently obtained evidence" has reportedly moved up the panel's schedule.

"The Select Committee will convene a hearing tomorrow, June 28 at 1:00pm to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony," the account wrote.

The panel was originally scheduled to break for the next two weeks, with Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., previously stating that hearings would continue in mid-July, The Hill reported.

"We've taken in some additional information that's going to require additional work," Thompson said to reporters last week. "So rather than present hearings that have not been the quality of the hearings in the past, we made a decision to just move into sometime in July."

It appears from the sudden change of pace, however, that the committee could be dealing with time-sensitive information, Politico reporter Kyle Cheney observed.

"There is new evidence that is coming to [the committee's] attention on an almost daily basis," a source told NBC News. The committee was "just planning on working this week in preparation for the final two hearings, so this is unplanned."

"You can deduce from that that there will be a lot of significance to the hearing."

At least 20 million people watched the inaugural prime-time hearing regarding the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a riot occurred at the U.S. Capitol, with numbers dipping only slightly since it first aired on June 9, according to Nielsen data reported on by The New York Times.

The ratings also showed ABC attracting the first hearing's largest audience, at 5.2 million viewers. The second was MSNBC, with more than 4 million. And in third, NBC and CBS each had more than 3 million viewers.