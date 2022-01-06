Rep. Gaetz Lays Out 'Fedsurrection' Scheme; GOP Denounces Jan. 6

Nearly lost in all the breathless comparisons by Democrats and the White House between Jan. 6 and the deadliest days in U.S. history – Pearl Harbor and 9/11 – was a news conference on Thursday afternoon by Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

One person was shot Jan. 6, and it was unarmed U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, who fired one fatal round into the neck of the Trump supporter. That was just one of the points the two lawmakers made as they offered a sort of stinging rebuttal to the Democrat-led commemoration of a year since the Capitol siege.

"It's very important for the Republican voice to be heard today, because it's the Republican voice, the Republican voter, and the Trump supporter that has been smeared constantly over this past year," Greene told reporters at the Washington, D.C., news conference.

Greene and other Republicans have sharply denounced the interruption of the "very important work" of Congress during its Jan. 6 debate on certifying President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

For his part, Gaetz laid out a detailed report by Revolver.News, published by former White House speech writer Darren Beattie, has been hailed by former President Donald Trump as an earnest attempt to get to the real story of Jan. 6.

"We are here to expose the truth, to ask key questions about what happened on Jan. 6, who animated the violence, the extent to which the federal government may have been involved," Gaetz told reporters.

"We know this: Jan. 6 last year wasn't an insurrection. No one has been charged with insurrection. No one has been charged with treason. But it very well may have been a Fedsurrection."

Gaetz and Greene's news conference showed footage of the storming of the Capitol last Jan. 6, including Beattie's Revolver.news compilation that suggested there were numerous unindicted conspirators, led by Arizona Oath Keeper Ray Epps, who started the "we must go into the Capitol" scheme Jan. 5 – a day before the Democrats alleged a "deadly insurrection" was waged on the Capitol.

"Imagine if we actually had the powers of the Jan. 6 [House] committee, the powers of the federal government, to understand why Ray Epps, the evening of the 5th, is out telling people dispassionately, professionally, with laser focus that the objective is to enter the United States' Capitol building?" Gaetz said, after showing a video of the Epps whispering into the ear of an indicted suspect right before the final blockade was breached Jan. 6.

Revolver.News' video evidence shows this to have occurred before the conclusion of Trump's Stop the Steal rally speech nearby – a speech Democrats claimed incited supporters to breach the Capitol.

"Then, on the 6th, it's not the Proud Boys who engaged in the initial breach, it's Ray Epps at that precise moment."

Other Reactions

The news conference by Gaetz and Greene was among many strong reactions Thursday from Republicans, many of whom bristled at what they dubbed divisive, politicizing Jan. 6 rhetoric from Biden and his fellow Democrats.

Trump, who had canceled his own Jan. 6 news conference, wrote a lengthy statement from his Save America PAC, denouncing Biden's tone and his remarks as "very hurtful." The former president continued to claim that Jan. 6 took place because many Americans were protesting election fraud in the presidential vote.

"To watch Biden speaking is very hurtful to many people; they're the ones who tried to stop the peaceful transfer with a rigged election," Trump's statement began, adding, "they spread a 'web of lies' about me and Russia for 4 years to try to overturn the 2016 election, and now they lie about how they interfered in the 2020 Election, too. Big Tech was used illegally."

Trump blasted the Biden administration's first-year struggles, and he urged Republicans voters to right the wrongs committed in November 2020 by helping retake power in the upcoming midterm elections.

"He acts like he's aggrieved, but we're the ones who were aggrieved and America is suffering because of it with poisonous Borders, record Inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, $5 a gallon gas and higher, empty stock shelves, and rampant crime," Trump's statement continued. "America is a laughingstock of the world, and it's all because of the real insurrection, which took place Nov. 3, but this is an election year and MAGA Republicans should get elected and work with me to fix this horror that Joe Biden and the Democrats have brought us.

"Never forget the crime of the 2020 presidential election. Never give up!"

Trump, blocked on Twitter and Facebook in the days after the Capitol siege, and is launching social media app Truth Social on Feb. 21 while weighing his options for seeking reelection in 2024.

Meanwhile, other top Republicans joined Trump in blasting Biden.

"What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted.

"Finally, President Biden and Vice President Harris's speeches today were an effort to resurrect a failed presidency more than marking the anniversary of a dark day in American history," Graham added, also denouncing the criminal violence of Jan. 6 protesters and so-called social justice protests that unfolded the summer before the 2020 presidential election campaign.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has notably broken from Trump on contesting the election results over claims of voter fraud and the events of Jan. 6, adding condemnation of the violence at the Capitol.

"January 6th, 2021 was a dark day for Congress and our country," McConnell wrote in a lengthy statement. "The United States Capitol, the seat of the first branch of our federal government, was stormed by criminals who brutalized police officers and used force to try to stop Congress from doing its job. This disgraceful scene was antithetical to the rule of law."

But he echoed criticisms aimed at Democrats for "exploiting" Jan. 6 for partisan politics.

"It has been stunning to see some Washington Democrats try to exploit this anniversary to advance partisan policy goals that long predated this event," his statement added. "It is especially jaw-dropping to hear some Senate Democrats invoke the mob's attempt to disrupt our country's norms, rules, and institutions as a justification to discard our norms, rules, and institutions themselves."