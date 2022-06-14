×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jan. 6 | house of representatives | committee | postpone | hearing

Jan. 6 Panel Postpones Hearing

Jan. 6 Panel Postpones Hearing
(Jabin Botsford/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 09:36 AM

The House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on U.S. Capitol has postponed Wednesday's planned hearing, the panel said, noting it will still hold Thursday's scheduled hearing.

Wednesday's session was slated to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials

The committee's statement on Tuesday did not give a reason for postponing.

Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., told MSNBC that the delay was necessary to give the select committee's video team more time to compile exhibits.

"Putting together the video and the exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff ... so we're trying to give them a little room to do their technical work," Lofgren said, Axios reported.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on U.S. Capitol has postponed Wednesday's planned hearing, the panel said.
jan. 6, house of representatives, committee, postpone, hearing
115
2022-36-14
Tuesday, 14 June 2022 09:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved