Jan. 6 Panel Issues 6 Subpoenas in 'Alternate Elector' Probe

The U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Tuesday said it had issued subpoenas to six people who had knowledge of or participated in efforts to send false "alternate electors" to Washington for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The committee said it issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony to Michael Roman and Gary Michael Brown, who served as director and deputy director, respectively, for Trump's re-election campaign.

It also issued them to four officials in states carried by President Joe Biden as he defeated Republican Trump's bid for re-election: Douglas Mastriano, a state senator in Pennsylvania; Laura Cox, a former member of the Michigan House of Representatives and chair of the state Republican party; Mark Finchem, an Arizona state senator; and Kelli Ward, a former Arizona state senator and chair of the state Republican party.

“The Select Committee is seeking information about efforts to send false slates of electors to Washington and change the outcome of the 2020 election," Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Select Committee, said in a statement.

None of the six could be immediately reached for comment.