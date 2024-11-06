WATCH TV LIVE

Jan. 6 Defendant Denied Case Delay as Trump Pardon Looms

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 01:25 PM EST

A federal judge denied a request from a man charged for being at the Jan. 6 unrest at the U.S. Capitol, who argued his case should be delayed because of a possible pardon from President-elect Donald Trump.

Christopher Carnell, a 21-year-old North Carolina resident, was previously convicted of felony and misdemeanor charges for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol. His attorneys requested his case be delayed, noting Trump had promised to pardon Jan. 6 defendants.

"Throughout his campaign, President-elect Trump made multiple clemency promises to the January 6 defendants, particularly to those who were nonviolent participants," their filing said. "Mr. Carnell, who was an 18 year old nonviolent entrant into the Capitol on January 6, is expecting to be relieved of the criminal prosecution that he is currently facing when the new administration takes office."

Carnell's attorneys said they reached out to Trump's office to get information "regarding the timing and expected scope of clemency actions relevant to his case."

But Judge Beryl Howell denied his request.

More than 1,500 people have faced criminal charges for their involvement on Jan. 6. ABC News reported that ongoing criminal investigations will be shuttered once Trump is inaugurated.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

