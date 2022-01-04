×
House Democrats' 'Capitol Remembrance Act' Fails to Materialize

Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers assist U.S. Capitol Police with rioters on the West Front of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Julio Cortez/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 04 January 2022 09:40 PM

House Democrats have failed to move forward with a planned Jan. 6 Capitol riot memorial bill roughly two days from the first anniversary, Breitbart reported on Tuesday.

Democratic Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania detailed the outline of the plan in the Capitol Remembrance Act.

An additional 22 House Democrats co-sponsored the bill.

The bill instructs the architect of the Capitol to create an exhibit that ''depicts the attack on the Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021.''

''January 6th was one of the darkest days of our democracy. Two months later, we've already seen people in positions of public trust try to dismiss the attacks as insignificant,'' Crow said in a March press release.

''The Capitol Remembrance Act would serve as a memorial to the heroic law enforcement officers who lost their lives and a reminder to future generations that our democracy is only as strong as our willingness to uphold it.''

Progress on forwarding the legislation, however, appears to have been stalled since May. The bill was referred to the House Committee on Administration and has stayed there since.

The news broke as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to be on Capitol Hill on Thursday, the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots, to make speeches, according to Reuters.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
