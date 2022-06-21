Rep. Cheney Wants Former Trump WH Counsel to Testify in Jan. 6 Hearings

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol wants former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify before the panel, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said on Tuesday.

Cipollone served as White House counsel from October 2018 through January 2021, a period that covered the Jan. 6 incident and former President Donald Trump's two impeachment trials.

"Our evidence shows that Pat Cipollone and his office tried to do what was right. They tried to stop a number of President Trump's plans for Jan. 6," Cheney said.

She added: "We think the American people deserve to hear from Mr. Cipollone personally. He should appear before this committee, and we are working to secure his testimony."

In the initial round of Jan. 6 hearings, Cipollone's name came up in the testimony of former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who dismissed Cipollone's threats to resign ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, as "whining."

"You know, him and the team were always saying, 'Oh, we're going to resign, we're not going to be here if this happens, if that happens.' So I kind of took it up to just be whining, to be honest to you," Kushner said in a private deposition.

On Tuesday, Cheney — only one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 panel — suggested that future hearings would shed more light on Cipollone's role and actions surrounding the breach of the Capitol building by supporters of then-President Trump.

"Our committee is certain that Donald Trump does not want Mr. Cipollone to testify here," said Cheney, who is up for reelection in Wyoming this summer. The state's primary election is set for Aug. 16.