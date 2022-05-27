New McCarthy Letter Questions Jan. 6 Committee's Authority

An 11-page letter from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's lawyer has called into question the legitimacy of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The letter, delivered on Friday by attorney Elliot S. Berke, was in response to a subpoena by the select committee against the head California Republican.

''When Congress's power of inquiry is justified as an adjunct to the legislative process, it is subject to several limitations. Among those is the requirement that a committee have a valid legislative purpose,'' Berke wrote.

''Unfortunately, the words and actions of the Select Committee and its members have made it clear that it is not exercising a valid or lawful use of Congress's subpoena power,'' he added.

The attorney then asked the committee to provide a list of topics and copies of documents that it intends to discuss with McCarthy.

Berke also criticized ranking member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted as Republican House Conference chair last summer after frequently butting heads with the party over former President Donald Trump. Cheney also voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 riot.

The committee first subpoenaed McCarthy on May 12 along with four other Republican leaders: Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama. The panel had previously requested voluntary interviews with the members.

Earlier this week, Jordan responded to the committee with a letter similar to McCarthy's — asking select committee chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., for information regarding documents and communications the committee has related to him.

''Because your subpoena is an unprecedented use of a committee's compulsory authority against another member,'' Jordan wrote, ''I respectfully ask for the following material so that I may adequately further respond to your subpoena.''