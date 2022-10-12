Report: Jan. 6 Panel's Next Hearing to Push Trump's 'Threat to Democracy' Ahead of Midterms

The House Jan. 6 committee is planning to frame its Thursday hearing around former President Donald Trump's supposed continued threat to American democracy, sources told CNN.

Roughly a month out from the November midterm elections, where some are floating a massive Republican victory, the panel is reportedly organizing a slew of evidence against Trump — but will notably not feature any public witnesses.

"There remains a clear and present danger to our electoral system and to democratic institutions. So, that is something that will come through in our final hearing. This is not ancient history we're talking about. This is a continuing threat," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told the network.

He added: "I think the single most urgent question is, OK, what is the continuing clear and present danger we face now from the forces that Donald Trump unleashed?"

According to CNN's sources, the testimony to be released includes information obtained earlier from new faces that could include the likes of former Trump-era officials Mike Pompeo, Steve Mnuchin, and Elaine Chao.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren told "The Situation Room" on Tuesday that another critical narrative will be the alleged role of right-wing extremist groups in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

But "that's not the only thing the hearing will be about," Lofgren assured. "We're going to be going through, really some of what we've already found, but augmenting with new material that we've discovered through our work throughout this summer."

Sources said the committee is likely not preparing to release an interim report on Thursday or refer any criminal charges to the Justice Department. Further, panel members are also still deliberating whether to call Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to testify.