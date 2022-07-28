Jan. 6 Committee Makes Deal to Share Depositions With DOJ

The House select committee investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced on Thursday it has reached a deal to share its depositions with the Department of Justice.

"We just got the process ostensibly in writing and agreed on," said Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., according to reporting by The Hill.

"It's not a catch-all," Thompson added. "You know if they have some people you want to look at a transcript [for] you just need to let us know."

Previously, the committee had demanded an "in camera" review rather than allowing the DOJ to take possession of copies of the depositions.

Still, the DOJ had to compromise as well.

Committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said Wednesday that the DOJ's "last request was, you know, all 1,000 interviews."

The DOJ now will be more specific.

"We’re just trying to avoid any duplication of work," Thompson said, explaining that the DOJ would need the documents eventually anyway for any prosecutions it makes.

"It's not like, 'Here it is, come look at everything we have.' It's a process we have to manage," Thompson said.

The timing of the deal doesn't bode well for former President Donald Trump, as it comes at a time the DOJ is reported to be focusing on his actions of that day. Two former aides to Vice President Mike Pence have recently testified before the grand jury, and former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, reportedly is in talks to testify.

It was Hutchinson's televised testimony that brought to the public's eye stories that Trump had supposedly become enraged when Secret Service agents would not take him to the Capitol after his Ellipse speech. Trump has denied Hutchinson's version of events, with critics pointing to Hutchinson's own admission that what she testified to was hearsay.

That said, two other Secret Service agents claim that they, too, have heard the story, and the DOJ apparently wants to hear it again from her under oath.

Trump has maintained he had nothing to do with any planning of the riot and the breaching of the Capitol, pointing to an offer he sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to authorize 10,000 National Guard troops for crowd control, which was rejected by Congress and D.C. officials