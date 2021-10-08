Biden Blocks Trump Attempt to Withhold Jan. 6 Documents

The Biden administration on Friday rejected former President Donald Trump’s attorneys' attempt to withhold documents requested by the House Select Committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

NBC News first reported that White House Counsel Dana Remus, in a letter to the National Archives, which holds the documents, wrote that "President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents."

White House Press Secretary Jenn Psaki confirmed the decision.

"The president has determined an assertion of executive privilege isn't warranted for the first set of documents from the Trump White House that have been provided to us by the National Archives," Psaki said, according to a Twitter report by Washington Post White House reporter Matt Viser.