Florida AG Warns Catholic Law School Over TPUSA Ban

Florida's Republican attorney general has warned a Miami-area private Catholic university that its law school might have violated state consumer protection laws by prohibiting students from forming a chapter of Turning Point USA.

James Uthmeier posted a letter on X Thursday that he sent to Barry University School of Law Dean Leticia Diaz, in which he said the school's policies and student handbook commitments put it in violation of Florida law.

Because Barry is private, the First Amendment does not apply. But Uthmeier can still act by claiming the school's policies amount to deceptive practices if it fails to uphold its own guarantees of student rights.

He argued the university's student handbook creates a contractual relationship guaranteeing students' rights to free expression and association, including the ability to organize groups aligned with outside organizations.

"Denying students the ability to form a TPUSA chapter at Barry Law likely violates students' contractually 'guaranteed' freedom of expression and association," Uthmeier wrote.

"It discourages free discussion, inquiry, and expression, and disables students from organizing and joining an association to promote their common interests," he continued.

"Barry Law's decision also violates the specific promise that disqualification will not be based solely on affiliation with an extramural organization. The denial was specifically premised on the student organization's affiliation with TPUSA, which the law school disingenuously determined was in conflict with the University's purpose."

Uthmeier wrote that Diaz's office claimed TPUSA, founded by the late Charlie Kirk, is "a model of political advocacy and confrontation that is inconsistent with the University's educational philosophy."

But he added the school still recognizes organizations that promote transgenderism for children "through the sort of ideological confrontation and activism for which Barry Law condemns TPUSA."

"Turning Point USA and its founder, Charlie Kirk, exemplified a return to civic and peaceful debate, even on the day's most hotly contested issues," Uthmeier wrote.

"It is admirable that your students want to bring a chapter and those values to Barry Law. It is not only consistent with the University's purpose; it is an affirmative good the school should encourage and embrace," he continued.

"Good sense should dictate the correct decision here. Failing that, however, the school's contractual obligations and the state's consumer protection laws demand it."

Uthmeier also warned the policy could have broader consequences, raising concerns about whether students are exposed to differing viewpoints and suggesting it could affect how employers evaluate Barry Law graduates.

Although he did not explicitly threaten a lawsuit, Uthmeier cited state consumer protection laws and set a May 15 deadline for a response.

"Law schools in Florida, even private ones, cannot tout on one hand that they guarantee a right of free expression and association and then on the other discriminate against students for exercising those rights," Uthmeier wrote.

"Barry Law must immediately cease its discriminatory practices and grant students equal access to form and operate a Turning Point USA chapter."

Newsmax reached out to Barry University and TPUSA for comment.