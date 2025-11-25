Retired General Rips Video for Insulting Command

A retired Army general criticized Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and other Democrat lawmakers on Tuesday who released a video urging service members to refuse illegal orders, calling the message "an insult to our chain of command."

Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that Kelly and his colleagues were "inappropriate" in how they framed the issue, suggesting their wording implied distrust of military leadership and undue concern about influence from the administration.

"Good for the senator to say what he said, but let me take a step back and indicate that what he and his colleagues did was inappropriate," Marks said.

"I would completely disagree with that underlying assessment, which brought them to make these statements."

Marks said Kelly should have reconsidered the tone and implications of the video.

"He could have taken a step back and said, 'Why am I sending this message, which clearly is an insult to our chain of command, those in uniform, folks that I have had the privilege of serving with, training, and growing into the positions they're in today?' I think he could have made a better decision."

The Department of War announced Monday it was investigating Kelly for possible violations of military law after he and several Democrat lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds urged U.S. service members to refuse unlawful commands, stating, "You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders."

The video, organized by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a former CIA analyst who served multiple tours in Iraq, has sparked intense political backlash.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon said it would be investigating Kelly for potential violations of the U.S. military legal code, known as the Uniform Code of Military Justice or UCMJ.

Marks said he was concerned the "underlying message" of the video would be perceived by enlisted service members as a sign that lawmakers "don't trust the uniformed leadership."

"God bless Sen. Kelly and what he's accomplished in his life," Marks added. "However, he could have taken a step back and asked why he was sending a message that clearly insults our chain of command."