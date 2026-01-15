GOP Senators Move to Block Trump Marijuana Reclassification

Republican Sens. Ted Budd of North Carolina and James Lankford of Oklahoma are moving to block the Trump administration's effort to reclassify marijuana under federal law, arguing the move would undermine public safety and bypass Congress.

The two senators this week filed an amendment to a House-passed, three-bill funding package that would prevent the Justice Department from reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act.

Marijuana has been listed as a Schedule I substance since the Controlled Substances Act was signed by President Richard Nixon in 1970, more than five decades ago.

Heroin, LSD, and ecstasy also are classified as Schedule I substances.

The Budd-Lankford amendment would bar the use of federal funds to reschedule marijuana, effectively stopping the Justice Department from carrying out the administration's directive.

The proposal was formally entered into the Congressional Record this week as lawmakers prepare to debate the spending package in the Senate.

The language mirrors provisions that were recently removed from the appropriations bill during negotiations between House and Senate leaders.

While similar restrictions had advanced through the House Appropriations Committee, they were ultimately stripped from the final package, which passed the House Jan. 8 by a 397-28 vote.

Now, Budd and Lankford are seeking to reinsert the prohibition before the legislation clears the Senate.

Their amendment would also curb the attorney general's authority to reschedule marijuana, reserving that power for Congress alone.

Despite the administration's push to reschedule marijuana, opposition among Republicans has been growing.

Last month, roughly 42% of GOP senators and 12% of GOP House members signed letters urging President Donald Trump to reverse course. No Democrats signed either letter.

Budd led the Senate effort, which Lankford also supported, warning that reclassifying marijuana would benefit the drug industry at the expense of public health.

"Rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III is a shortsighted decision that will harm Americans, especially our youth," Budd said in a statement.

He cited studies linking marijuana use to increased risks of heart attack, stroke, addiction, psychotic disorders, and accidents, while also raising concerns about drug testing for pilots and truck drivers.

In total, 22 Republican senators signed the letter opposing rescheduling, including Sens. John Cornyn of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and several members of GOP leadership.