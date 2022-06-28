GOP Sen. James Lankford Wins Oklahoma Primary

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., won Tuesday's GOP primary outright in his race for reelection to another six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

Decision Desk HQ, Newsmax's election results partner, called Lankford's race at 8:14 p.m. ET, shortly after polls closed.

Lankford, 54, defeated Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, and Joan Farr, 67, of Broken Arrow and will be a heavy favorite to defeat the Democrat primary winner in November's general election. Oklahoma has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in more than three decades.

Lahmeyer, a political newcomer endorsed by ex-President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, accused Lankford of not being conservative enough and criticized him for not endorsing Trump's false claims about the 2020 election outcome.

Trump did not make an endorsement in the race.

A former Baptist minister, Lankford was the longtime director of Falls Creek, the nation’s largest Christian youth camp, before winning a U.S. House seat from the Oklahoma City area in 2010. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 to fill the unexpired term of former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, who stepped down that year amid health concerns. Lankford was reelected to a full term in 2016 with nearly 68% of the vote.

He will face the winner of Tuesday's six-way Democrat primary in November, along with Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and independent Michael Delaney.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.