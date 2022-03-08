Trump Staffer Alex Gray Enters Oklahoma Senate Race With Grenell's Backing

A crowded Republican Senate primary field in Oklahoma just added former Trump National Security Council Chief of Staff Alex Gray.

"It is important during this period when our country is being subjected to the radical policies of Joe Biden that we elect an America First conservative to the Senate," Gray, who has already received the endorsement of former National Intelligence Acting Director Ric Grenell, wrote in a statement.

"The current 50-50 split in the Senate is terrifying, and we must keep the seats we have and add additional ones in the 2022 election cycle. Republicans in the Senate are the last line of defense against court-packing, the Green New Deal, radical liberal judges, and 40-year high inflation under the Biden administration."

Former President Donald Trump has yet to endorse a candidate in Oklahoma's special runoff primary to serve the final four years of the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla.

"I was honored to serve President Trump every day of his presidency in the White House, and I will continue President Trump's America First mission in the Senate and fight for the same conservative policies that helped our country prosper under his leadership," Gray's statement concluded. "I am looking forward to introducing myself to the people of Oklahoma and sharing our vision not only for Oklahoma but our country's future."

Inhofe, 87, announced his retirement last month, effective at the end of his year. He had requested Trump endorse his Chief of Staff Luke Holland, but Trump had declined, according to Newsmax's John Gizzi.

"I expect the primary to be very crowded," said Michael Crespin, a political science professor at the University of Oklahoma and the director of the school's Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center. "It's pretty rare for a U.S. Senate seat to open up, and so ... if you have ambition to run, this is your shot."

"It really shakes things up," Crespin continued. "What was looking like an election with not a lot of competitive races, at least in the primary phase, now we're going to have a very competitive primary."

Grenell, who worked with Gray in the Trump administration, wasted no time endorsing Gray for the primary.

"When I think of President Trump's successful America First foreign policy, people like Alex Gray come immediately to mind," Grenell wrote in a statement Tuesday. "He served under President Trump from the 2016 campaign until the president's last day in office. What experience and training for Alex to take to the U.S. Senate as he serves the great people of Oklahoma.

"Alex has my full support this November as we take our country back."

Grenell's endorsement might be a precursor to Trump's, Gray suggested in a statement.

"Ric Grenell is one of the leading America First voices in the country today," Gray wrote. "His loyalty to President Trump and effectiveness in fighting for the president's agenda is second to none.

"As the main advocate for the America First movement in this race, I am honored by Amb. Grenell's support."

Oklahoma has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1990, and Republicans will be heavily favored to keep Inhofe's seat in the GOP column.

Oklahoma's three-day filing period begins April 13.