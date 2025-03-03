Head of FBI's NYC Field Office Says He Was Forced to Quit

The head of the FBI's field office in New York City, who has clashed repeatedly with the Trump administration, said Monday he was forced to resign.

James Dennehy, a Marine Corps veteran who joined the FBI following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, was told Friday to retire from his role of leading the FBI's largest field office, multiple media outlets reported.

Dennehy, who had been running the office since September, angered Trump administration officials by supporting bureau leaders who resisted turning over the names of agents who investigated the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, The New York Times reported.

Dennehy also angered Attorney General Pam Bondi by what she said was his office's failure to turn over thousands of documents related to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide while in federal custody in 2019.

"Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did," Dennehy wrote Monday in an email to colleagues, according to the Times. "I was not given a reason for this decision. Regardless, I apologize to all of you for not being able to fulfill my commitment to you."

Dennehy had a high-profile conflict with acting deputy Attorney General Emil Bove last month, reportedly writing a defiant email to staffers urging them to "dig in" after officials tasked with investigating the events of Jan. 6 were forced out of their roles.

"Today, we find ourselves in the middle of a battle of our own, as good people are being walked out of the FBI and others are being targeted because they did their jobs in accordance with the law and FBI policy," Dennehy's email read in part.

Dennehy wrote the removal of nine high-ranking officials at the FBI had spread "fear and angst within the FBI ranks," and he referred to those who left the bureau as "extraordinary individuals," adding, "I mourn the forced retirements."

President Donald Trump has vowed to revamp the FBI, claiming it was weaponized by the Biden administration for political prosecutions. He has tasked FBI Director Kash Patel to "make the FBI great again."

Dennehy joined the FBI as a special agent in 2002, where he was assigned to counterintelligence cases in the New York field office, the New York Post reported.

In 2018, he was named chief of staff to the executive assistant director of the National Security Branch at FBI headquarters, where he was charged with overseeing counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and weapons of mass destruction. In 2022, he was appointed special agent in charge of the New York field office.

"I've been told many times in my life, 'When you find yourself in a hole, sometimes it's best to quit digging.' Screw that. I will never stop defending this joint. I'll just do it willingly and proudly from outside the wire," his resignation letter concluded, according to the Post.

Newsmax reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.