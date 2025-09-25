Trump: Would Be Allowed to Get Involved in Indictment of Comey

President Donald Trump says he thinks he would be "allowed to get involved" in the imminent indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, "but I don't really choose to do so."

"I can only say James Comey is a bad person, I think he's a sick guy, actually. He did terrible things at the FBI. I have no idea what's going to happen," Trump said Thursday during a meeting in the Oval Office with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Justice Department is preparing to ask a grand jury as soon as Thursday to indict Comey on allegations that he lied to Congress in 2020 about authorizing a leak of information.

Officials are hoping to file the case in the Eastern District of Virginia days after Trump urged his attorney general to charge Comey and other perceived political adversaries. That move came after Trump replaced the office's top prosecutor last week with a White House aide who had previously served as one of his personal lawyers.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.