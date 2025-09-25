WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: james comey | trump | indictment

Trump: Would Be Allowed to Get Involved in Indictment of Comey

By    |   Thursday, 25 September 2025 01:01 PM EDT

President Donald Trump says he thinks he would be "allowed to get involved" in the imminent indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, "but I don't really choose to do so."

"I can only say James Comey is a bad person, I think he's a sick guy, actually. He did terrible things at the FBI. I have no idea what's going to happen," Trump said Thursday during a meeting in the Oval Office with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Justice Department is preparing to ask a grand jury as soon as Thursday to indict Comey on allegations that he lied to Congress in 2020 about authorizing a leak of information.

Officials are hoping to file the case in the Eastern District of Virginia days after Trump urged his attorney general to charge Comey and other perceived political adversaries. That move came after Trump replaced the office's top prosecutor last week with a White House aide who had previously served as one of his personal lawyers.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump says he thinks he would be "allowed to get involved" in the imminent indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, "but I don't really choose to do so." "I can only say James Comey is a bad person...
james comey, trump, indictment
176
2025-01-25
Thursday, 25 September 2025 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved