Prosecutors Subpoena Comey Adviser in Perjury Probe

By    |   Wednesday, 17 September 2025 01:48 PM EDT

Columbia law professor Daniel Richman, a longtime friend and adviser to former FBI Director James Comey, was subpoenaed last week by federal prosecutors as part of a criminal investigation into whether Comey lied in congressional testimony, reports ABC News.

Richman, who met with prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia Tuesday, is best known for being the person Comey provided memos to detailing his private conversations with President Donald Trump.

He confirmed he shared at least one of those memos with the press at Comey's request, which helped trigger the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller in 2017.

Richman has advised Comey on legal and policy issues over the years and has often been described as one of his closest outside advisers.

Prosecutors are probing whether Comey lied before Congress in September 2020 during the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 17 September 2025 01:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

