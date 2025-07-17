House Panel to Interview Top WH Aides in Biden Probe

Four top aides to former President Joe Biden have agreed to appear before the House Oversight Committee over the coming months, The Hill reported.

The committee has opened hearings surrounding concerns that Biden's mental capacities may have diminished while he was in office, perhaps significantly.

Chair James Comer, R-Ky., sent letters to the former Biden aides reminding them of their access to the former president and the importance of providing information to the process, according to The Hill.

Among those agreeing to an interview is former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She was one of Biden's strongest supporters. She has also announced her departure from the Democratic Party and is now independent. She has a book, which is being readied for release this fall, about her time in the White House.

Jean-Pierre along with Ian Sams, White House counsel office spokesperson; Andrew Bates, senior deputy press secretary; and Jeff Zients, chief of staff, will appear before the panel in August and September.

Appearing before a congressional investigative committee is not a promise to say anything. That was evidenced this week as Anthony Bernal went before the committee on Wednesday and declined to answer questions, pleading the Fifth. Bernal was chief of staff to former first lady Jill Biden.

Comer met with reporters at the Capitol after the hearing and said he believed many orders and pardons issued near the end of the Biden presidency are in question.

"You're gonna see a lot of these executive orders and pardons end up in a point of law because this whole process stinks to high heaven. It's not the way it's supposed to work. Joe Biden's already incriminated himself," he said.

Comer said Biden administration staffers need to come clean.

"These staffers have an opportunity to answer simple questions, and they're pleading the Fifth."

He added it's still worth the effort.

"We're gonna keep pressing forward and, and hopefully we'll get some answers soon."