Tags: james comer | newsmax tv | joe biden | documents

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'Hard for Me to Believe' Biden Doc Story

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Friday, 20 January 2023 03:56 PM EST

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Friday that he's concerned that the classified documents found in President Joe Biden's house may have allowed U.S. "adversaries" access to sensitive information.

Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, said on "National Report" that "it's hard for me to believe that when Joe Biden moved out of his vice president's office that the documents were delivered to multiple locations, ... one would believe the documents were all delivered to one location. It was probably the Biden Center, and then somehow, some more documents ended up at Joe Biden's house."

He added, "My concern is somebody was going through those documents, and they may have been passing information on classified information onto our adversaries. So this is very concerning and we're not going to let up on this investigation."

Comer also said that "there's been no communication" between the special counsel investigating the documents and the House Oversight Committee, adding, "I'm beginning to get concerned."

