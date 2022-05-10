Trump Endorses Kentucky Rep. Comer for Reelection

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer for reelection.

In an announcement on Trump's "Save America" site, the former president said that Comer "is a fantastic congressman for the people of Kentucky's 1st Congressional District. As the lead Republican on the Oversight Committee, Jamie is fighting hard to hold [President] Joe Biden and the radical Left accountable for failing the American people, from covering up Hunter Biden's blatant corruption to botching their abysmal withdrawal from Afghanistan."

Trump, who called Comer a "conservative warrior and said he has his "complete and total endorsement," added that the congressman "is working hard to strengthen our military, protect our veterans, grow our economy, promote American agriculture, and defend the Second Amendment."

Comer is the only one of Kentucky's five Republican congressmen who is not facing a primary, according to Spectrum News.