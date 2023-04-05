Comer: County Attorneys Asking How They Can 'Go After the Bidens' Now

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday that Republican attorneys are asking for "ways" to "go after the Bidens."

Comer, speaking to Fox News the day after former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a New York court, said: "I had two calls yesterday, one from a county attorney in Kentucky and one from a county attorney in Tennessee. They were Republican, obviously, both states are heavily Republican. They want to know if there are ways they can go after the Bidens now."

He went on to say that Democrats "opened a can of worms" after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump.

"They've set precedents now that we can't go back on," Comer said. "And now we're going to see a judicial system that's already bogged down with doing what they're supposed to do, and that's going after real criminals, people that are committing real crimes, burglaries, rape, robberies, things like that.

"And now you're going to start having ambitious political people like Alvin Bragg try to make a name for themselves and go after big pie-in-the-sky federal cases. And it's just not a good path that we need to go forward on in our judiciary."

Comer also described the indictment as "a political scam. I've said that for weeks now. If filing false business documents is as serious as the media and the prosecutors are claiming over the past 24 hours, then they better have a seat and about a pallet of Kentucky bourbon when they see what all the Biden family has done over the past decade."