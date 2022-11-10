Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden's Hypocrisy on Foreign Influence Is 'Breathtaking'

President Joe Biden's suggestion that Elon Musk should be investigated for being influenced by foreign investors is "unthinkable," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Joe Biden's hypocrisy is breathtaking," Comer, who is expected to head the House Oversight Committee in the next Congress, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I mean, for him to suggest that anyone in America should be investigated for being influenced by foreign investors is unthinkable.

"This man has received millions of dollars through his family for influence peddling for the past decade. I cannot believe that he would suggest that Elon Musk should be investigated, but his family shouldn't be for influence peddling," Comer continued.

Comer added that, in a Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Attorney General Merrick Garland will not be able to run cover for Biden.

"We're going to have access to these bank records one way or the other, and we're going to see that the Biden family, in fact, has been influence peddling from our adversaries not just in China and Russia but also in the Middle East, where he said Elon Musk needed to be investigated. So this story is about to take a dramatic turn for Joe Biden," Comer said.

