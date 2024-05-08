Rep. Comer: Oversight's D.C. Mayor Hearing Canceled

The House Oversight Committee has canceled its hearing with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser after the city's Police Department cleared a protesters' encampment on the campus of George Washington University, committee Chair James Comer said Wednesday.

"Following the Metropolitan Police Department finally clearing out the unlawful encampment on GW's campus, I am very pleased to announce that the hearing with Mayor Bowser has been canceled," the Kentucky Republican posted on X on Wednesday about the meeting, scheduled for later in the day.

He added that he had a "good conversation" with the mayor and thanked her for "finally clearing the trespassers off the GW campus."

He added that it was "unfortunate" that the situation at the university had "forced the Oversight Committee to act," but it was also apparent the city's police department wasn't "going to do their job" and clear away the encampment.

"We decided to hold a public hearing to get answers as to why the mayor would not uphold the law," said Comer. "I am pleased that the potential Oversight hearing led to swift action by Mayor Bowser and MPD Chief [Pamela] Smith. We will continue to hold D.C. officials accountable to ensure our nation's capital is safe for all."

Police started clearing the pro-Palestinian tent camp at the university early Wednesday, arresting approximately 30 people hours before the mayor and chief were to testify about the district's handling of the protests.

University officials warned of possible suspensions for students participating in the protests, saying that the school is committed to protecting freedom of expression, but "the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations."