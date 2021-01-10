Dem Rep. Clyburn: House to Vote on Impeachment 'This Week'

The Democrat-led House plans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump "this week," according to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

"I think that will come, probably Tuesday and maybe Wednesday, but it will happen this week," Clyburn told "Fox News Sunday."

He added to host Chris Wallace, the impeachment will come now, regardless of whether it will be able to remove the president before the end of his term Jan. 20.

"If we are the people's House, let's do the people's work and let's vote to impeach this president, and then we'll decide later — or the Senate will decide later — what to do with that, an impeachment," he added.

Critics against impeachment fear the move might gin up the president's base and interfere with the transition to Joe Biden's administration.

"I do not think President Biden's agenda should be scaled back at all," Clyburn said, adding Biden should reach out for Republican support. "But if they aren't going to be cooperative, then he should use his executive authority and get it done."