Tags: Donald Trump | Trump Administration | Trump Impeachment | james clyburn | democrat | house | capitol

Dem Rep. Clyburn: House to Vote on Impeachment 'This Week'

("Fox News Sunday")

By    |   Sunday, 10 January 2021 06:30 PM

The Democrat-led House plans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump "this week," according to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

"I think that will come, probably Tuesday and maybe Wednesday, but it will happen this week," Clyburn told "Fox News Sunday."

He added to host Chris Wallace, the impeachment will come now, regardless of whether it will be able to remove the president before the end of his term Jan. 20.

"If we are the people's House, let's do the people's work and let's vote to impeach this president, and then we'll decide later — or the Senate will decide later — what to do with that, an impeachment," he added.

Critics against impeachment fear the move might gin up the president's base and interfere with the transition to Joe Biden's administration.

"I do not think President Biden's agenda should be scaled back at all," Clyburn said, adding Biden should reach out for Republican support. "But if they aren't going to be cooperative, then he should use his executive authority and get it done."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Politics
The Democrat-led House plans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump "this week," according to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.
james clyburn, democrat, house, capitol, riot
173
2021-30-10
Sunday, 10 January 2021 06:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved