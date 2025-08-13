Rosen: Emails Expose Clapper's 'Team Sport' Collusion 'Story'

Newly declassified government files expose Obama administration efforts to craft a narrative that then-candidate Donald Trump was colluding with Russia, Newsmax Chief White House Correspondent James Rosen reported Wednesday.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released communications to Newsmax involving the top intelligence leaders of the Obama administration who worked to develop the now-debunked Trump Russia collusion connection.

Emails from Navy Adm. Michael Rogers, who ran the National Security Agency at the time, told his intelligence counterparts his team had been "shut out" of reviewing information said to connect Trump with Russia and was not comfortable with their assessments.

But a responding email from Obama administration Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said: "That's our story and we're stickin' to it."

A later message indicated, "This is one project that has to be a team sport."

Said Gabbard: "The leading figures in the Russia Hoax have spent years deceiving the American public by presenting their manufactured and politicized assessments as credible intelligence. The email released today reinforces what we already exposed: the decision to compromise standards and violate protocols in the creation of the 2017 manufactured intelligence assessment was deliberate and came from the very top. Clapper's own words confirm that complying with the order to manufacture intelligence was a 'team sport.'"

These messages are the latest from a recently discovered trove of related documents to be unclassified so they could be released. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, earlier characterized the documents as proving there was a broad conspiracy in the government aimed at ruining Trump.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered a Grand Jury to be seated to review the new evidence for potential criminal charges to be filed.