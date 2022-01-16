Carville Says Dems Should Tout 'Accomplishments,' Not Whine

Democratic strategist James Carville says Democrats should be boasting about their accomplishments and stop being a "whiny" party.

"If I'm a Democrat, I much more care about ... children going to bed with a full stomach and a warm house. I care that some hourly worker isn't sitting there working away at $7.25 an hour," Carville told Chuck Todd Sunday on NBC's "Meet The Press."

Democrats should tout their accomplishments, including low child poverty rates and pay raises for hourly wage workers.

"Those are real accomplishments," Carville said. "And it's something that you can run on. And, again, you don't talk about what you didn't get. ... Democrats whine too much, Chuck. Just quit being a whiny party and get out there and fight and tell people what you did, and tell people the exact truth."

Carville also said a means to garner waning support among the base while winning independents' approval is through a "gloat and promote" strategy.

"What you do, Chuck, is you run on what you got. You don't run on what you didn't get. And the stuff you got is pretty good."

"So just focus on what you got, what you've done, and what you want to do to make people's lives better. That's it. You've got to go out, and you've got to gloat and you've got to promote. And if inflation is still at 7% in November this year, we'll lose anyway. But I don't ... a lot of people don't think that's going to be the case."