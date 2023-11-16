Report: James Biden Subpoenaed by Special Counsel Weiss

Prosecutors for special counsel David Weiss have subpoenaed James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden, in their ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, CNN reported Thursday.

Prosecutors used a Los Angeles grand jury to issue subpoenas to Biden and others, according to the report. It’s unclear who else has been called to testify or produce documents.

The probe appears to be focused on whether Hunter Biden failed to pay taxes, according to CNN. It was Weiss who earlier this year agreed to a plea deal with Hunter Biden on a range of charges. That plea deal fell apart in the aftermath of judicial scrutiny. Weiss brought gun charges against Hunter Biden in Delaware in late September.

IRS whistleblowers earlier this year testified before Congress that prosecutors in that California district — as well as Washington, D.C. — had stymied Weiss’ attempts to charge Hunter Biden before he became special counsel.

In fact, the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, E. Martin Estrada, a Biden appointee, confirmed that he refused to partner with Weiss, offering instead to provide "office space and administrative support."

The plea deal Weiss procured earlier this year would have allowed Hunter Biden to cop to two misdemeanors of willfully failing to pay more than $100,000 in taxes to the IRS in 2018 and 2019. Those alleged crimes took place while Hunter Biden was living in California.

The House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas to James Biden and other Biden family members earlier this month. Chair James Comer told Newsmax on Thursday that Hunter Biden will testify by Dec. 4.