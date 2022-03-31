VP Harris Mocked for 'Word Salad' During Event With Jamaican PM

Vice President Kamala Harris' comments Thursday about how the U.S. was going to assist Jamaica following the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic drew a new round of criticism from the right over her "word salad," Fox News reports.

Harris appeared alongside Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness when she offered highlights of what was discussed in the meeting.

"We also recognize just as it has been in the United States, for Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic," Harris said.

"So, to that end, we are announcing today also that we will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to, I believe, what is necessary to strengthen not only the issue of public health but also the economy."

The Republican National Committee tweeted a clip of Harris' comments and Abigail Marone, press secretary for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on social media said: "Ok seriously, is she punking us? Like it has to be a joke at this point."

"This is the definition of 'word salad.' It's practically word goulash," David Martosko of Daily Mail TV joked.

"She reminds one of the student[s] in college who never did the reading, but insisted on talking a lot about it in class anyway, and always thought he/she was brilliantly fooling everyone. But nobody was fooled," radio host Buck Sexton wrote.

Harris' comments earlier this month in Louisiana prompted similar responses.

"We were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time, right?" Harris said while promoting internet access in rural areas. "The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to passage of time. There is such great significance to the passage of time when you think of a day in the life of our children."