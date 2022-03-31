×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jamaica | harris | word salad | media

VP Harris Mocked for 'Word Salad' During Event With Jamaican PM

VP Harris Mocked for 'Word Salad' During Event With Jamaican PM
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a press conference with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Washington, D.C., on March 30, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 31 March 2022 06:28 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris' comments Thursday about how the U.S. was going to assist Jamaica following the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic drew a new round of criticism from the right over her "word salad," Fox News reports. 

Harris appeared alongside Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness when she offered highlights of what was discussed in the meeting.

"We also recognize just as it has been in the United States, for Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic," Harris said.

"So, to that end, we are announcing today also that we will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to, I believe, what is necessary to strengthen not only the issue of public health but also the economy."

The Republican National Committee tweeted a clip of Harris' comments and Abigail Marone, press secretary for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on social media said: "Ok seriously, is she punking us? Like it has to be a joke at this point."

"This is the definition of 'word salad.' It's practically word goulash," David Martosko of Daily Mail TV joked.

"She reminds one of the student[s] in college who never did the reading, but insisted on talking a lot about it in class anyway, and always thought he/she was brilliantly fooling everyone. But nobody was fooled," radio host Buck Sexton wrote. 

Harris' comments earlier this month in Louisiana prompted similar responses.

"We were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time, right?" Harris said while promoting internet access in rural areas. "The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to passage of time. There is such great significance to the passage of time when you think of a day in the life of our children."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris' comments Thursday about how the U.S. was going to assist Jamaica following the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic drew a new round of criticism from the right over her "word salad," Fox News reports. Harris appeared alongside Jamaican ...
jamaica, harris, word salad, media
330
2022-28-31
Thursday, 31 March 2022 06:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved