White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is reportedly the "foreign policy adviser" referenced in the indictment of Michael Sussmann, the former attorney for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, according to sources who spoke with Fox News.

A federal grand jury in September indicted cybersecurity lawyer Sussmann as part of Special Counsel John Durham's probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, alleging he lied to the FBI general counsel.

The indictment alleges that an unnamed lawyer for the Clinton campaign "exchanged emails with the Clinton Campaign’s campaign manager, communications director, and foreign policy adviser [Jake Sullivan] concerning the Russian Bank-1 allegations that Sussmann had recently shared," with a reporter who is not named.

The indictment also alleges that Sussmann told James Baker, who at the time was general counsel to the FBI, that he was not working "for any client" when he asked for a meeting in September 2016 where he gave evidence of an alleged secret communications channel between Russia and then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, but according to Durham’s indictment, Sussmann billed the Clinton campaign for the meeting.

Fox News notes that there is no evidence to suggest that Sullivan is a target of an investigation by Durham, just that he had received information from Sussmann. When asked for comment by Fox News, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred the network to the Department of Justice, adding that the White House does not have any comment at this time.

"I don't know anything about what you're you're just mentioning," Jean-Pierre said. "So I have to to talk to our team."