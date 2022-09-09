Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Trump FBI Raid Shows Dems' Double Standard

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax Friday that the comment from former Democratic presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that no one is above the law regarding the raid by the FBI and Department of Justice on the home of former President Donald Trump "shows the double standard" of one form of justice for Democrats, and an entirely different one for conservatives.

"[Hillary Clinton] had her own servers in the basement of her house, for crying out loud. And admitted to deleting hundreds, and hundreds, if not thousands, of emails and records," Jackson said during "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"This is just another example of the double standard of the left at work here. The fact that the left has drawn cover from the mainstream media, and now they've weaponized our own government against ... Donald Trump, against a former president."

Clinton appeared on the TV show "The View" Wednesday to promote her new docuseries "Gutsy," made with her daughter, Chelsea.

"I don't understand how these documents [seized during the raid on Trump] ended up where they are. I don't understand how he was permitted to take them, even to the [White House] residence, let alone to a country club in Florida," Clinton said during the broadcast.

"We must have two minds about this. No one is above the law. The rule of law in our democracy has to be the standard, but we should not rush to judgment. We should take it seriously, we should be concerned about it, and we should follow the facts and the evidence."

Jackson said these comments come from the woman who had private computer servers in her home that contained classified materials and was likely hacked by foreign actors, yet who was not held accountable by the FBI or DOJ under the administration of former President Barack Obama.

"This is the woman who had things that she got away with while she was secretary of state, mind you, not even president of the United States, and didn't have the protections that a former president would have when she left as secretary of state," Jackson said. "It was completely ignored, and there was no prosecution. There was no investigation or anything like that into what happened with the servers she had."

Jackson said the 30-armed agents that executed the federal search warrant on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Aug. 8, took much more than just alleged classified materials that should be in the National Archives, but private photographs, attorney-client, and medical documents about Trump.

