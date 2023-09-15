Special Counsel Seeks Narrow Gag Order in Trump 1/6 Case, Citing Witness Intimidation

Special counsel Jack Smith on Friday asked federal District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan for a narrow gag order on Donald Trump in the criminal case accusing the former U.S. president of attempting to undo the results of the 2020 election, according to a court filing.

"The defendant has an established practice of issuing inflammatory public statements targeted at individuals or institutions that present an obstacle or challenge to him," Smith said in a filing in U.S. district court.

The government added that Trump "made clear his intent to issue public attacks related to this case when, the day after his arraignment, he posted a threatening message on Truth Social."

Trump, the government prosecutors wrote, "has made good on his threat," spreading "disparaging and inflammatory public posts on Truth Social on a near-daily basis regarding the citizens of the District of Columbia, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses."

"Like his previous public disinformation campaign regarding the 2020 presidential election, the defendant's recent extrajudicial statements are intended to undermine public confidence in an institution — the judicial system — and to undermine confidence in and intimidate individuals — the Court, the jury pool, witnesses, and prosecutors," they added.

The report comes one day after Smith opposed Trump's request to remove the federal judge overseeing the case.

Smith, whose office is prosecuting the case against Trump, said there was "no valid basis" for Chutkan to recuse herself from the case over prior statements she made in court that appeared to reference Trump's responsibility for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

The case, which accuses Trump of three schemes to try to overturn his defeat by Democrat President Joe Biden, is one of four criminal cases facing Trump as he aims to retake the White House. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, alleging an organized effort to foil his reelection bid and stain his reputation.

Trump and his allies have also sought to portray efforts to rein in his comments on the various cases as a clear assault on his free speech rights.

Information from Reuters and Newsmax was used in this report.