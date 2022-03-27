Retired Four-Star Army General: Ukraine Could Win War

Retired U.S. four-star Army General Jack Keane told "The Cats Roundtable" radio show Sunday that Ukraine could win its war with Russia.

Disregarding the idea of Russian-Ukraine peace talks, the retired general told host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM that, "I think we're very much at war; it's going to continue for some time."

"I believe, from an excellent source," he adds, "that the Biden Administration has been putting pressure on (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy to make a deal. They've been doing that for well over a week. I think it's pretty shameful!"

"The Russians have been fought to a standstill by the Ukrainian military. They are actually conducting limited counterattacks and taking territory back. The [Russian] ground attack has stalled. They still haven't taken a major city … there really is an opportunity here that none of us could've imagined," he said.

"That "Ukrainians [could] actually ... win. … That should be the attitude of NATO. It should be the attitude of the United States. But it is not. It's unfortunate. People in the administration want to end it, as opposed to win it. There is an opportunity here that we really should truly take advantage of for the sake of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian military that has fought so valiantly."

It is unclear what "oppurtunity" should be taken "advantage of."

On Saturday in Poland, President Joe Biden declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not remain in power. Afterward, the speech received a breadth of media praise. Former White House staffer Alexander S. Vindman compared it to President John F. Kennedy's Berline speech.

"This was an historical speech for @POTUS," he tweeted. "Like Kennedy's Berlin Speech, this is the one Biden will be remembered for. Biden laid down a marker that the US will defend its allies & democracy. I'm proud of my POTUS & his powerful leadership during a climactic battle for democracy."

According to The Hill, on Saturday, at the end of his speech in Warsaw, Biden said, "for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

The White House walked back his statement on Sunday.

"The president's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change," an unnamed official wrote in an email.