Pastor Jack Hibbs Honors Charlie Kirk

Pastor Jack Hibbs, founder and senior pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in Southern California, has issued a heartfelt statement following the death of conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Hibbs made the following comment: "I have had the honor of knowing Charlie Kirk well and personally for many years now. I cannot express how incredibly proud I have been of his faithful Christian witness and the way he has honored the Lord Jesus Christ with his life."

Hibbs praised Kirk as "an intellectual giant, a very compassionate young man, and one who was tirelessly devoted to this nation's welfare and our glorious republic."

The pastor noted that he had the privilege of playing a role in Kirk's discipleship, saying, "I know nothing was more important to Charlie than knowing Jesus Christ."

Kirk, who rose to prominence as a powerful voice in conservative politics and a strong advocate for Christianity among young Americans, died earlier this week.

While details surrounding his passing remain limited, his death has sent shock waves through both political and faith communities.

At just 31 years old, Kirk had built one of the largest grassroots youth organizations in the country, earning both admiration and criticism for his outspoken style and unwavering positions.

Hibbs emphasized Kirk's devotion to sharing the gospel, even in heated public debates.

"Whenever Charlie debated anyone, no matter how mean, ugly, or abusive they were to him, Charlie always shared the gospel of Jesus Christ, the doctrine of the Cross, and the Hope of eternal life," he wrote.

Calling Kirk's death a "glorious graduation into the presence of Jesus Christ," Hibbs urged Christians to carry forward the mission Kirk championed.

"It is now up to us to carry on the love, the defense and the courage that Charlie had in proclaiming Christ in America," Hibbs said.

He concluded with hope: "We will see Charlie soon in the everlasting Kingdom of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ."