Trump Applauds J6 Whistleblowers on Wray's 'Bias, Abuse'

President Donald Trump, who has long called out the weaponization of justice against conservatives during the Biden administration, is now praising FBI whistleblowers who are coming forward to expose former FBI Director Christopher Wray's "political bias and abuses."

"To all the FBI Agents who were forced by Christopher Wray to go to the Capitol on the afternoon of January 6th, and then risked their careers to blow the whistle about the Political Bias and Abuses they witnessed, I want to thank you for your Courage, and assure you that you now work for a Director, Kash Patel, and an Attorney General, Pam Bondi, who are stamping out Political Bias from the Bureau and DOJ, and making sure Agents pursue criminals without regard to their political stripe, just the evidence," Trump wrote Thursday morning on Truth Social.

"Keep up the good work!"

Trump's post comes just days after teasing potential accountability for former Biden special counsel Jack Smith, echoing his "sleazebag" rebuke made exclusively Monday night on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"Deranged Jack Smith got caught with his hand in the cookie jar," Trump wrote Tuesday morning on Truth Social. "A real sleazebag!!!"

Trump's moniker for the special prosecutor appointed by Biden to pursue Trump, his former administration officials, and 2020 election-challenge lawyers is not new, but his remarks to Newsmax on Monday night suggest accountability, if not criminal charges, will be coming.

"He was a sleazebag, Jack Smith," Trump told host Greg Kelly in an exclusive phone interview. "He was a bad guy, terrible guy, always went too far.

"He was a violent, horrible prosecutor, and he's paying the price."

Trump said Smith's aggressive approach has ruined the lives of countless people and accused him of weaponizing the justice system for political purposes.

"What he did to the lives of so many people. And he tried on me," Trump said.

"This guy was a bad guy. And, you know, the reason he lost is because he went too far."

The president suggested Smith's actions — including surveillance of GOP lawmakers' communications — backfired.

"When you go too far, sometimes you get away with it, but they didn't get away with it here," Trump said.

"Jack Smith was a sick person."

Trump's exclusive remarks came just hours after Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed Biden's FBI targeted eight Republican senators as part of Smith's election-related investigation, calling it "worse than Watergate."

"This document shows the Biden FBI spied on eight of my Republican Senate colleagues," Grassley wrote on X, accusing the bureau of politicizing its investigative powers. "Biden FBI weaponization = worse than Watergate."

Grassley shared what he described as a bureau document showing FBI agents conducted toll-record analysis — a form of communications metadata review — on several GOP lawmakers, including Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.