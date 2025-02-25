Vance to Speak at National Catholic Prayer Breakfast

Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to speak at the 20th National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Friday at the D.C. Convention Center in Washington.

"I am honored to be able to address the 20th annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast and represent the New Administration, and our support for people of faith across the United States," Vance, who attended the breakfast last year as a U.S. senator from Ohio, said in a news release issued by his office.

"Last year, I was moved to witness the joyful devotion of over a thousand Catholics praying for the future and success of our country," Vance said. "Thanks to their faithful prayers, hope has returned to America again."

This year's keynote speaker is Monsignor James Shea, president of the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, the National Catholic Register reported. Among the other political figures who will attend is Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., who will be presented with the NCPB's Christifideles Laici Award. The award is given yearly to a layperson who demonstrates service and "good works" to the Catholic Church.

Vance will join Mike Pence as the only vice presidents to address the breakfast, according to the NCPB. Pence spoke in 2017 shortly after Trump began his first term. George W. Bush is the only president to speak at the breakfast, doing so each year from 2005 to 2008.

"We are thrilled to welcome J.D. Vance back, now as vice president, for our 20th annual gathering of fellowship and prayer," NCPB Chair Mark Randall said in the news release. "His presence is a sign of hope and openness to Catholic values and all the good that they bring to our entire nation."