Ivanka Trump, Kushner Visit Site of Massacre in Israel

Donald Trump daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, landed in Israel early Thursday morning and visited a kibbutz that suffered heavy casualties when attacked by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

Sporting bulletproof vests, Ivanka Trump and Kushner were accompanied by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana during their 24-hour visit. Trump and Kushner were set to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday night local time.

Trump and Kushner toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza, site of 64 murders at the hands of Hamas and 19 kidnappings, with five hostages still believed to be held in Gaza, former resident Chen Kotler told them, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Kotler put a dog tag into Trump's vest.

"This says, 'Kfar Aza is my home,'" Kotler said. "Hopefully, one day, I can host you in my home."

Terrorists killed more than 1,200 beginning Oct. 7, most of them civilians, including the slaughter of women, children, and infants.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner met with families of hostages and later presented medallions to the IDF soldiers and border police officers who came to the defense and fended off the terrorists at the kibbutz, saving more lives.

"Thank you for sharing these stories with us," Kushner told them. "It's very humbling for me to be with you, with the heroic act that you did. "What you did had made a massive difference."

The Wall Street Journal reported that the trip in no way was related to the presidential campaign of Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump.

Kushner said he and Ivanka went there "to bear witness."

"It's important to see with one's own eyes the lingering effects of the barbaric and unspeakable acts of October 7. We met with families of those that were kindnapped (sic), including some still in Gaza. We met with several political leaders who are committed to building lasting solutions to intractable problems. With determination, trust, pragmatism and creativity, the previously unthinkable can be accomplished," Kushner posted to X.

As an adviser to President Trump in his first administration, Kushner was charged with brokering peace deals in the Middle East, taking a lead role in crafting the 2020 Abraham Accords that would normalize relations between Israel and Arab nations.

It's not expected that Ivanka Trump or Kushner would be part of a second Donald Trump administration.