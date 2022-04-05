×
Reports: Ivanka Trump to Testify to Jan. 6 Panel

(ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 10:54 AM

Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka was to testify remotely on Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to media reports.

Her husband, Jared Kushner, spoke to the Select Committee last week, as the investigation of the attack on the Capitol expands to include close relatives of the former president.

Ivanka Trump and her husband both served as advisers in the Trump White House.

A committee spokesman declined to confirm the reports, from media including ABC and NBC. Aides to the Trump family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


