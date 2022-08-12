Rep. Issa to Newsmax: DOJ Not Transparent Why It Raided Trump's Home

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., told Newsmax Friday that there is a glaring "lack of transparency" from Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice for executing a search warrant at the Florida home of former President Donald Trump on Monday.

"It's not about the FBI. It's about the Department of Justice, and what they're doing, and how they did it," Issa said during "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" Friday. "There's no question they did it for a big splash. They did it in a way they didn't have to do it.

"Having said that, they also have not yet been transparent on real allegations if they believe they've got the goods on the president. It should take hours, not days, to come out and say 'No, we have actual classified materials that should not be in the possession of the president.'"

Dozens of FBI agents swarmed Trump's Mar-a-Lago Monday, looking for classified materials the president may have brought from the White House when he left office in January 2021.

According to the search warrant, signed last Friday by Florida Magistrate Bruce Reinhart, agents at the Palm Beach home and resort were searching for "any physical documents with classification markings," as well as "information in any form" regarding "national defense information" in any containers found near each other.

Among the 33 boxes of items reportedly obtained in a property list documented in the released warrant: a number of miscellaneous classified, top secret, and confidential documents, as well as "binders of photos" and an "executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone."

The affidavit supporting the warrant, with the details of the probable cause for the search, has not yet been released.

Issa said Garland's DOJ wanted to conduct the raid on Monday instead of the previous Friday, when the judge signed the warrant, "to get a "splash" of news coverage that would fill the week, instead of just a day.

"They didn't go in [Friday] because they wanted to get a splash. On Friday is when you bury stories; Mondays are when you work a whole week of stories," he said. "There's no logical reason for them to do it, except the element of surprise and wanting to go public with it."

Issa said it is probably not the case that Trump packed, or moved these boxes of material himself, but that it was done by government employees making the move from Washington to Florida.

"These [moves]were done by people, federal employees on his behalf," Issa said. "These things were under the observation of the Secret Service and the federal employees that guard him."

