Rep. Issa Invites VP Harris to Visit California-Mexico Border

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., has invited Vice President Kamala Harris to come back to her home state to visit the border with Mexico and see how things have changed a half-year into the Biden-Harris administration.

Issa issued the invitation via Twitter on Thursday, but told Fox News he plans to follow up with a letter to the White House.

"To: @VP It's good that after months of refusing to do so, you say you will visit our southern border. So this is an official invitation to join me in San Diego to see with your own eyes how truly devastating the Biden Administration’s open borders policies are for this country."

Harris earlier this week visited with the leaders of Guatemala and Mexico to discuss the influx of illegal migrants to the U.S.-Mexican border, but has yet to visit the actual border itself. President Joe Biden earlier this year said he was putting Harris in charge of the border situation — which the administration has been hesitant to label a "crisis" — but Harris' office immediately said she was not in charge of the border, though she would be taking a role in looking at the situation.

"The conditions that she saw at the border when she was a senator … have deteriorated as a result of the policies of this administration, and she needs to see that firsthand," Issa told Fox News. "Anyone who sees that will, in fact, make a decision that some of the policies implemented in the first 100 days of this administration need to be reversed. … Unless you want open borders.

"The reason I want her to come see the border in San Diego is we had a border system, border fences that lowered crime and allowed Border Patrol to effectively and efficiently protect us from drug smugglers, human traffickers," Issa continued. "We have the busiest land port of entry in the world, and we’re expanding it."

Harris has said she will visit the U.S.-Mexican border, but has not indicated when.

After meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Harris told reporters she had "been to the border before and will go again."

Harris, who was a U.S. Senator from California starting in 2017 and traveled the country running for president in 2020, did not specify when she last visited the border.

President Joe Biden has asked her to work on reducing the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. She has said her main focus is on root causes, as well as acute causes, of migration.

Some Republican lawmakers have called on Harris to instead get a first-hand look at the border, where migration has reached its highest levels in 20 years and where they say help is urgently needed.

She defended her choice to make the visits south of the border in response to repeated questions from reporters, underscoring the Biden administration's push to tackle deeper reasons for migration from Central America.

"You can't say you care about the border without caring about the root causes," Harris said.

However, she also described the situation at the U.S. southern border as a "legitimate, correct" concern.

Harris noted U.S.-Mexico cooperation over border security includes "the work of processing migration within the country of Mexico and its southern border."

"Nothing changed in the last six months in Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador. All the changes were in the United States. It was who was president and what was the policies at the border," Issa said. "To look for root causes is fine, but to look for the change that led to more than 100,000 people a month being admitted to the U.S. … that is this administration, not the root causes."

Issa told Fox that he and Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif., will visit the California-Mexico border on Friday.

The White House had not responded to Newsmax's request for comment Thursday.

Reuters contributed to this report.