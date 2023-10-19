US to Send Israel Artillery Shells Earmarked for Ukraine

The Biden administration will send Israel tens of thousands of 155 millimeter artillery shells originally earmarked for Ukraine, reports Axios.

The move comes as the Pentagon scrambles to find more precision weapons to rush to Israel following Hamas' surprise attack on Oct. 7, send weapons to Ukraine and keep U.S. shelves stocked.

A U.S. military official told Axios he couldn't provide details about specific weapons being sent to Israel.

"We are engaged in comprehensive coordination across the Department of Defense. This includes working closely with our combatant commands to ascertain which munitions and equipment from the U.S. inventory can be quickly made available for Israel's needs," the person said.

Demand for 155 mm artillery rounds has soared in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But allies' supplies for their own defense have been run down as they have rushed shells to Kyiv, which fires thousands of rounds per day.

The Pentagon's chief weapons buyer last month said the U.S. planned to increase monthly production of 155 mm artillery shells over the coming years to 100,000 in 2025.

"We're going to be at 100,000 per month in 2025. We were at 14,000 per month 6 or 8 months ago, we are now at 28,000 a month today," Bill LaPlante said on Sept. 15.

Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and nearly two-thirds of those killed were children. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who were slain in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. The assault also resulted in some 200 being taken captive into Gaza. Hamas militants in Gaza have launched rockets every day since, aiming at cities across Israel.