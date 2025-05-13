Axios: Hamas Approached Trump Supporter About Hostage Release

The release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander reportedly began with Hamas contacting a pro-Trump Palestinian-American businessman.

Bishara Bahbah, who helped President Donald Trump reach Arab voters in 2024, was contacted in late April by a Hamas official outside Gaza, Axios reported Tuesday. Hamas members were seeking dialogue with Trump envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump was determined to free to the last living American held by the terrorists, who wanted the president to put more pressure on Israel.

Alexander, an Israeli soldier held hostage for more than 19 months in the Gaza Strip, was released Monday.

The 21-year-old was the first hostage released since Israel shattered an eight-week ceasefire with Hamas in March and unleashed fierce strikes on Gaza.

Hamas said it released Alexander in a goodwill gesture toward the Trump administration that could lay the groundwork for a new ceasefire with Israel.

The backchannel message to Bahbah started a process that gained momentum last week, senior Israeli official told Axios.

Bahbah and Hamas members reportedly exchanged roughly 20 calls and texts over the past two weeks, and the Palestinian-American also spoke to Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya.

Witkoff, assisted by Bahbah and Qatari officials, convinced the terrorist group that releasing Alexander "for free" would impress Trump.

Israel learned about the secret talks from its own intelligence services, Axios reported.

In Washington last week, Witkoff confirmed to Israeli representative Ron Dermer that talks were taking place but said Israel would not have to give anything in return for Alexander's release.

Hamas reached out to Bahbah after Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani visited the White House on April 22 and met Trump and Witkoff. Upon returning to Doha, al-Thani encouraged the terrorists to make a gesture to Trump.

A Palestinian official told Axios that the Trump administration told Hamas that if Alexander were released the U.S. would push for a 70 to 90-day ceasefire in return for the release of 10 hostages. Negotiations on a final deal would begin during the ceasefire.

Israel has promised to intensify its offensive, including by seizing Gaza and displacing much of the territory's population again. Days before the recent ceasefire ended, Israel blocked all imports from entering the Palestinian enclave, deepening a humanitarian crisis and sparking warnings about the risk of famine if the blockade isn't lifted. Israel says the steps are meant to pressure Hamas to accept a ceasefire agreement on Israel's terms.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.