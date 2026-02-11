Israel to Join Trump's 'Board of Peace,' Netanyahu Says

Israel will join President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during his visit to Washington, where he met Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

After meeting Rubio on Wednesday, Netanyahu posted on X that he "signed Israel's accession as a member of the "Board of Peace.""

Netanyahu was in Washington to discuss Iran with Trump.

A U.N. Security Council resolution, adopted in mid-November, authorized the board and countries working with it to establish an international stabilization force in Gaza, where a fragile ceasefire began in October under a Trump plan on which Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas signed off.

Under Trump's Gaza plan, the board was meant to supervise Gaza's temporary governance. Trump thereafter said the board, with him as chair, would be expanded to tackle global conflicts.

The board will hold its first meeting on Feb. 19 in Washington to discuss Gaza's reconstruction.

Countries have reacted cautiously to Trump's invitation to join the board launched in late January. Many experts are concerned that the board could undermine the United Nations.

While some of Washington's Middle Eastern allies have joined, many of its traditional Western allies have stayed away.

The ceasefire in Gaza has been repeatedly violated, with at least 580 Palestinians killed, say Gaza health officials, and four Israeli soldiers reportedly killed since it began in October.

Israel's assault has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry, and caused a hunger crisis and internally displaced Gaza's entire population.

Multiple rights experts, scholars and a U.N. inquiry say it amounts to genocide. Israel calls its actions self-defense after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages in a late 2023 attack.