Israel, Syria, US Launch Intel Sharing, Civil Talks

Israel, Syria, and the United States have agreed to establish a joint intelligence and communications channel aimed at easing tensions, sharing intelligence, and opening the door to limited civilian cooperation, The Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday.

The new arrangement, described as a "fusion mechanism," will function as a standing communication cell for intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic coordination, and potential commercial engagement.

Under the agreement, the United States will supervise the mechanism and work to ensure disputes are addressed quickly to prevent misunderstandings.

The announcement followed meetings in Paris between senior Israeli and Syrian officials that were hosted and mediated by the United States.

As part of the discussions, the sides also agreed to begin talks focused on civilian cooperation in areas such as medicine, energy, and agriculture, though no timeline has been set for implementation.

According to the Post, Israel was represented by Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military secretary, Roman Gofman, and acting National Security Council head Gil Reich.

Syria's delegation included Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani and intelligence chief Hussein Salameh.

The U.S. team consisted of envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Tom Barrack, who is serving as Washington's envoy for Syria.

The communication channel is intended to manage sensitive exchanges between Jerusalem and Damascus, coordinate security messages, facilitate diplomatic follow-up, and explore limited commercial opportunities, all under U.S. oversight.

Washington praised the move as a positive step and pledged support for implementation, tying the effort to President Donald Trump's broader regional diplomacy plan, according to a statement cited by the Post.

The Paris talks follow months of quiet, U.S.-brokered contacts between Israel and Syria.

Recent reporting by the Post has pointed to an expanding American role in mediating between the longtime adversaries, with additional talks expected and Syrian officials signaling openness to renewed engagement.